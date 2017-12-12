Nonprofits expand support for veterans

The Cohen Veterans Network and Vets4Warriors, both national nonprofit organizations, have a new cooperative to help provide 24/7 access to services for veterans. Vets4Warriors will be offering access to its network of veteran peers to help extend CVN’s existing service to off hours, weekends and holidays for veterans, including National Guard and reservists, military families and caregivers.

CVN, with headquarters in Stamford, was launched in 2016 and operates seven clinics nationwide focused on helping post-9/11 veterans and their families with a variety of issues. CVN seeks to improve the quality of life for veterans by strengthening the mental health outcomes and complementing existing support with a particular focus on post-traumatic stress, an area that Vets4Warriors specializes in. CVN expects to have 10 clinics in operation by March of 2018.

Vets4Warriors, which operates out of Rutgers University, is a peer support network operated by a team of veterans who provide personalized peer support for veterans, currently serving military personnel, their families and caregivers.

“This partnership will provide great value to veterans and families across the country. Vets4Warriors will be there for our clients when our clinics are closed, provide support to our clients who complete treatment, and enable us to enhance our telehealth efforts,” said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CEO and president of the Cohen Veterans Network, in a statement announcing the collaboration recently.

The director of Vets4Warriors, Major General (Retired) Mark Graham said, “By collaborating with CVN, we will be able to better fulfill our mission to help veterans with whatever they may be going through before they reach a crisis point. Vets4Warriors looks forward to growing alongside CVN as an organization and reaching more veterans and their families who seek mental health care.”

To learn more about CVN, visit cohenveteransnetwork.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter. More details about Vets4Warriors are available at vets4warriors.com or by calling 855-838-8255.