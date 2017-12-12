Works sought for community art show

Artists are invited to submit one work of art based on the theme of “movement” to the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery’s second Community Art Show in Fairfield.

Interested artists should mail the entry form with the fee of $25 by Jan. 12 and deliver the work to the gallery on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. or 5 to 7 p.m.

Entry forms may be found on the Fairfield Library website at Fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or by emailing [email protected]

Because of space limitations, entries will be accepted on a first-come basis.

There will be a reception on Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented by the Curatorial Committee for first, second, and third place and honorable mention.