The Weston Forum

Works sought for community art show

By Weston Forum on December 12, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Artists are invited to submit one work of art based on the theme of “movement” to the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery’s second Community Art Show in Fairfield.

Interested artists should mail the entry form with the fee of $25 by Jan. 12 and deliver the work to the gallery on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. or 5 to 7 p.m.

Entry forms may be found on the Fairfield Library website at Fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or by emailing [email protected]

Because of space limitations, entries will be accepted on a first-come basis.

There will be a reception on Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented by the Curatorial Committee for first, second, and third place and honorable mention.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield U’s museum named one of best in the country
  2. Winter weather advisory in effect for area
  3. Hwang: We will fight these misguided education cuts until they are fully restored
  4. EDITORIAL: An Easter message

Tags: ,

Previous Post Revised: Weston High School announces its first-quarter honor roll Next Post Nonprofits expand support for veterans
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress