Weston principals discuss activities in November report

The principals of Weston’s public schools discussed activities and events for November in their monthly principals’ report.

Weston High School

Teachers Elizabeth Davies and Jessica Gleason, who run the writing center, met with 196 students to individually revise and edit their writing in scheduled conferences or in conferences during classroom visits. More than 60% of the student conferences were first-time writing center visits for this school year.

The high school debate team is a member of the Connecticut Debate Association (CDA), the premier high school debate league in Connecticut. The debate format is cross-examination policy debate, but the resolution is changed for each tournament. Four members of the team took part in a competition at the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering in Stamford. The varsity team of Jane Burdett and Sean O’Neil won two of three of their debates, and the novice team of Lindsey Greenburg and Rebecca Ronai qualified for the Connecticut state finals after only their second tournament by winning all three of their matches and scoring fourth overall.

Stacey Greenberg’s Animal Behavior students visited Wildlife in Crisis. Students were given a tour of the facility and saw a variety of animals, including ravens, crows, barn owls, a kestrel, baby gliding and gray squirrels, and a baby opossum with a neurological disorder. Peter Reid of Wildlife in Crisis discussed behavior in the context of animal rehabilitation and release, giving students some practical insight into the importance of understanding behavior. Students also learned about the ecological history of Connecticut and Weston over the past 200 years.

Weston Middle School

On Friday, Nov. 3, members of the 5th Connecticut Regiment Colonial Re-enactment group spent the day with eighth graders showcasing life during the Revolutionary War era. The group of seven re-enactors, led by Weston music teacher Erik Paul, took part in large and small group

sessions in which students witnessed the tales and trials of the time period.

Seventh grade Spanish students celebrated El Dia de los Muertos by researching a famous Hispanic artist, musician, architect, singer, poet, or world leader and presenting their findings in the form of a biographical index card with a photo. Students also had the opportunity to express themselves creatively in the colors and style of Dia de los Muertos through drawings and colors after watching a video on the cultural significance of the holiday in Mexico and Central America.

Seventh grade earth science classes visited the Yale Peabody Museum. Thomas Parlapiano showed slides, shared rock samples, and discussed how plate tectonics shaped the landscape of Connecticut. A brief stop was made at West Rock Ridge to see a local volcanic cliff, which primed the students for asking questions and thinking about how volcanic rock came to Connecticut.

Sixth grade students attended Nature’s Classroom at Camp Jewell in Colebrook, where they had the chance to experience education from a perspective outside the walls of a classroom.

Weston Intermediate School

Third grade students embarked on a mystery reading unit. Teachers dressed the part of a mystery detective and staged mysteries for the students to solve in their classrooms. Classes are learning mystery-specific vocabulary, such as detective, suspects and red herring.

Fifth grade students traveled to Mystic Seaport, a re-creation of a 19th-Century seafaring village. Historians, storytellers, and craftspeople helped the students gain a picture of what life was like in a Colonial seaport town. Students were able to see a variety of trade shops and businesses from the 1800s and engage with woodcarvers and coopers as they walked throughout the village to tour workshops and homes.

Third grade students extended their study of rocks and minerals by participating in a hands-on workshop led by teachers from the Stamford Museum and Nature Center. With specimens brought from their collection, students explored the three types of rocks and learned about the conditions in which they are formed, with a focus on the history of the formations in the local area.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Kindergarten classes took a fall field trip to Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel. They enjoyed seasonal activities, including a wagon ride and picking apples throughout the orchard. The field trip supports the Hurlbutt science curriculum and, specifically, the living things unit of study. Students learned about bees and the important role they play. Other animals were discussed as either helpers or pests to the orchards.

First grade readers have become word detectives. Young readers have earned their detective badges for learning word-solving skills and increasing their knowledge of high-frequency words, also known as snap words. This unit taps into the power of play, an important and necessary component of any young learner’s education and development.