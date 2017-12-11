The Weston Forum

Weston police captain discusses cybersecurity

By Weston Forum on December 11, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Matt Brodacki

Matt Brodacki

Weston police Capt. Matt Brodacki will host a lunchtime presentation on cybersecurity and safety in the digital world on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library.

With holiday shopping and giving of new devices right around the corner, being aware of how to keep personal information safe in the digital world is increasingly important.  

Brodacki will discuss how to protect oneself when using Internet and cell phone applications, drawing on the knowledge he has gained in investigating digital abuse, sexting, scams, social media, and apps.

In addition, he will cover scams and identity theft, with a special emphasis on protecting senior citizens.

Attendees are invited to bring a bag lunch. Registration is recommended. For additional information on programs and services, visit westonpubliclibrary.org or call 203-222-2665.

Related posts:

  1. New police officer to be sworn-in on Friday
  2. Weston’s revived fire explorers program heats up
  3. Weston House of Horrors: NYC pet shop owner animal hoarding
  4. ACLU: Weston discourages police misconduct complaints

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Range Rover Sport SVR packs a punch Next Post Weston principals discuss activities in November report
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress