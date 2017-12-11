Weston police captain discusses cybersecurity

Weston police Capt. Matt Brodacki will host a lunchtime presentation on cybersecurity and safety in the digital world on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library.

With holiday shopping and giving of new devices right around the corner, being aware of how to keep personal information safe in the digital world is increasingly important.

Brodacki will discuss how to protect oneself when using Internet and cell phone applications, drawing on the knowledge he has gained in investigating digital abuse, sexting, scams, social media, and apps.

In addition, he will cover scams and identity theft, with a special emphasis on protecting senior citizens.

Attendees are invited to bring a bag lunch. Registration is recommended. For additional information on programs and services, visit westonpubliclibrary.org or call 203-222-2665.