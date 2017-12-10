Editorial: Gift giving in Weston

This is the time of year when most people are gearing up for Christmas and Hanukah, two significant religious holidays that are celebrated with much gift giving.

It’s a festive time for many families, but it can be a difficult time for others. Those who have lost loved ones often struggle with loneliness. Those who face health issues — their own or of those for whom they give care — battle fatigue and are often overwhelmed by the extra obligations that accompany the holidays.

There are many who cope every day with financial struggles, too, and for them, the holidays put a strain on already too-tight budgets.

Weston is a town that offers many opportunities to help and be helped.

The food pantry supplements the meals of many people in town. The Warm-Up Fund provides heating assistance and firewood. Faith-based and community service organizations help serve the homeless and hungry at soup kitchens and Weston seniors at the weekly senior luncheon. The Social Services Department helps find coats, school supplies, recreation assistance, and more for adults and children alike.

And on top of all the things these entities do every day, all year long, they go above and beyond at this time of year to help people who are struggling the most to feel remembered, loved, and cared for.

Start the ball rolling this weekend. When you are shopping at Weston Center and other stores, place a new toy in the Toys for Tots box at Lang’s Pharmacy or the Weston Police Department. Put a grocery bag full of canned foods in the food pantry collection box at Camelot Real Estate. When buying a gift, pick up an extra gift card and drop it at the Social Services office at the Town Hall Annex. Paying bills? Drop a small check in the mail to the Warm-Up Fund or one of your favorite charities.

If things are tight for you, give of yourself — call Social Services and ask where and when you can volunteer, or simply do small random acts of kindness. These are the greatest, most appreciated gifts of all.

Let’s make this the season of giving and caring, and bring others a little more joy in this world.