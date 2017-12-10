About Town: Beginning

It’s that time again. Every 10 years the Planning and Zoning Commission is required to update the Town Plan of Conservation and Development. Every decade, P&Z dutifully and conscientiously goes through the exercise.

They began the preliminaries last spring with a community discussion” of “open space cluster development.” But the formidable crowd which turned out that morning in the high school auditorium didn’t stop wanting to speak. At least until lunchtime, when the heat was turned down in the auditorium.

That was one hot issue discussed at the meeting. Another involved the idea of a modernized center in the central part of town. More generally, I perceived an interest in better defining our community identity.

Do we want to continue having a smorgasbord of “special permits” for non-residential activity in “two-acre residential and farming zone” neighborhoods? Which in Weston means just about everywhere, other than the central part of town.

Consider the Lachat Town Farm. What exists today is not what the original Select Committee proposed. The Lachat property was purchased jointly by the town of Weston and the Nature Conservancy. The first proposal by the Select Committee was for development of a nature center using existing buildings as well as new construction. In addition, there was a plan for a parking lot that would have dominated the 10-acre hillside section of the land.

To make a long story short, that plan didn’t happen, thanks to an Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) held in 2006. I’m pretty sure there were close to 300 people in the high school cafeteria that evening, and a message was sent loud and clear that no such activity should take place on the property.

Instead, the dedicated volunteers of the Lachat Town Farm Commission and the Friends of Lachat have kept Leon Lachat’s dream alive. His homestead is preserved and his fields have farming uses.

Land trust

The Aspetuck Land Trust should be proud. Most recently, because of its purchase of 38 acres of open space that is now added to the adjacent 86 acres of the Honey Hill Preserve, to be protected from development forever. But even moreso, the land trust’s work over the past 50+ years merits a lot of the credit for Weston being what it is today.

Weston’s regulations mandate that 10% of the area of any proposed subdivision consisting of 10 acres or more “shall be reserved for open space, parks, or playgrounds…” The importance of having a reliable and stable entity available to “receive” this mandated open space — an entity that will not disappear as fast as some one-time legal arrangement created for the purpose of gaining P&Z approval — cannot be overstated.

Since 1976, Weston policy has been to connect corridors of preserved open space. The Conservation Commission and P&Z have seen to it that this has happened. During the 1980s, when I was a member of P&Z, this was regular procedure. Developers and engineers came in to P&Z and read the new subdivision regulations. If they didn’t get the message they didn’t get approval.

Open space “set asides” have over the years been part of a larger plan of linkages. Just ask the deer who parade through properties en route to nearby watering holes to confirm that fact.

