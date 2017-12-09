Weather Alert: Accidents on snowy roads in Weston

The first snow storm of the season brought with it two motor vehicle accidents in Weston today.

Weston police and fire departments are warning residents to stay off slippery snow covered roads until they are plowed.

There was a two-car crash with injuries Saturday afternoon in front of 165 Good Hill Road. One person was transported to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The road remained closed for a period of time.

There was a single-vehicle crash on Old Redding Road near the Aspetuck Valley Country Club. According the fire department, the vehicle left the roadway coming to rest in a small waterway. Crews stood by while a tow truck removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.