Westport Playhouse presents Sherlock Holmes reading

Westport Country Playhouse is presenting a Script in Hand play-reading of Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, a thriller by Steven Dietz, based on the original 1899 play by William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle, on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

The play won the 2007 Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Mystery. The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, playhouse associate artist and curator of the play-reading series. Tickets are $20 each.

“Sherlock Holmes is having a bit of a comeback these days,” said Keefe. “When I read this script, I thought the playhouse should jump on the bandwagon. It’s been a while since we saw our last thriller on the playhouse stage. A cold December evening seemed like a good time to ‘solve’ that problem.”

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure finds the world’s greatest detective seemingly at the end of his remarkable career when a case presents itself that is too tempting to ignore. The case involves both blackmail and the famous opera singer Irene Adler. With his trusted companion Dr. Watson, Holmes pursues first the case and then the affections of Miss Adler — and in doing so, marches right into the lair of his longtime adversary, that malevolent genius of crime: Professor Moriarty.

In this spirited, fast-moving and thoroughly theatrical adaptation, Holmes is at the height of his powers — surrounded by all the elements that fans of his exploits have come to expect: danger, intrigue, wit, humor, and surprise.

Cast members, many of whom have appeared in previous playhouse productions, include Mark Shanahan as Sherlock Holmes, Michael Mastro as Watson, Jennifer Mudge as Irene Adler, and Julian Gamble as Professor Moriarty.

Also appearing will be Chris Henry Coffey as the King of Bohemia, Matthew Greer as James Larrabee, Constance Shulman as Madge Larrabee, and John Keating as Sid Prince.

All artists are subject to change.

The Script in Hand series is supported, in part, by the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-227-4177. The Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.