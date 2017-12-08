Snow Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for tomorrow

Time to batten down the hatches. Snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Weston and the tri-state area starting early tomorrow morning.

About four to six inches of snow is expected starting around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The weather service says to plan on hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibility is expected at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.