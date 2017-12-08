The Weston Forum

Snow Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for tomorrow

By Patricia Gay on December 8, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A storm is expected to hit Weston around 6 a.m. tomorrow dumping around four to six inches of snow.

A storm is expected to hit Weston around 6 a.m. tomorrow dumping around four to six inches of snow.

Time to batten down the hatches. Snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Weston and the tri-state area starting early tomorrow morning.

About four to six inches of snow is expected starting around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The weather service says to plan on hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibility is expected at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Related posts:

  1. Weather Alert: Weston schools have early dismissal
  2. News Alert: Weston schools closed, winter weather advisory
  3. Weather Alert: Blizzard warning in effect
  4. Small but mighty storm takes Weston by surprise

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Songs with Santa this Saturday Next Post First snowstorm of season forecast for Saturday
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress