Songs with Santa this Saturday

Music on the Hill welcomes everyone to its Songs with Santa concert on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Wilton Historical Society.

The Music on the Hill ringers and singers — and a special guest — will entertain with handbell ringing and lead children and their companions in holiday singing, followed by a jingle bell workshop.

Songs with Santa starts at 2 p.m. and repeats at 3 p.m. The session is free with admission to the Great Trains Holiday Exhibit.

Learn about visiting Great Trains and about other events at wiltonhistorical.org.