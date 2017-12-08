The Weston Forum

Songs with Santa this Saturday

By Weston Forum on December 8, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Music on the Hill handbell ringers will add holiday bells to Songs with Santa at the Wilton Historical Society on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Music on the Hill welcomes everyone to its Songs with Santa concert on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Wilton Historical Society.

The Music on the Hill ringers and singers — and a special guest — will entertain with handbell ringing and lead children and their companions in holiday singing, followed by a jingle bell workshop.

Songs with Santa starts at 2 p.m. and repeats at 3 p.m. The session is free with admission to the Great Trains Holiday Exhibit.

Learn about visiting Great Trains and about other events at wiltonhistorical.org.

