Brodacki sworn in as Weston police captain

The Weston Police Department officially has a captain after veteran officer Matthew Brodacki was sworn in on Friday, Dec. 1.

Brodacki, who previously served as a sergeant for the department, was given the oath of office by First Selectman Chris Spaulding to a standing-room-only crowd of Weston police officers, town officials, guests, family members, and law enforcement officials from across the state.

The swearing-in ceremony kicked off at noon with Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady saying that establishing a captain’s position has been “a long time coming” for the department.

Brady introduced Spaulding, who gave brief remarks. “This is my first swearing-in as first selectman, and I couldn’t be more excited that it’s for Officer Brodacki,” said Spaulding, who said he first encountered Brodacki through his work teaching cybersecurity in the schools.

“Hearing from all the parents on the impact that he had was really remarkable,” said Spaulding. “That dovetailed into hearing about the other work he’s done throughout the community and regionally. We’re lucky we have his expertise in town.”

Spaulding praised Brodacki for stepping up when the town had a gap between police chiefs earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited that he is here in this position,” said Spaulding. “We’re honored to have him and appreciative of his work.”

After Spaulding spoke, Brady introduced the Rev. Bernard Wilson of Norfield Congregational Church, one of Weston’s police chaplains, who recited a prayer in honor of Brodacki and all law enforcement officers.

Brady then stressed the importance of Brodacki’s promotion and the impact it will have on Weston’s police force, emphasizing that Weston will “truly have a command staff” for the first time.

After Brodacki was sworn in, he gave a speech thanking a variety of people involved with the department — specifically, the police commissioners, police Chief Ed Henion, Sgts. Travis Arnette and Pat Daubert, the town’s patrol officers, and Mary Gunshor, the department’s administrative assistant.

Brodacki then thanked his wife, Mandy, and his three children, Ryan, John and Emily, for being so supportive of his career.

“Anyone who is married to a police officer will know that in some ways you are like a single parent,” said Brodacki. “She is standing behind that curtain to keep my family together, helping raise the children and teaching them good moral values.”

Brodacki finished his speech by sharing an anecdote about his father, who died when Brodacki was young.

“For me his death galvanized my mission in life. I knew growing up I wanted to be a public servant,” said Brodacki, who added that his father often asked him what his purpose in life was.

“It’s a simple question, but if you really give it some thought it can be hard to answer,” said Brodacki. “He always said that whatever I do in life, I needed to chase it with every ounce of energy that I had, and that resonates heavily with me.”

Captain

In February, Brodacki, a sergeant at the time, was named interim police chief when former police Chief John Troxell announced his retirement. He supervised the department until Chief Henion was hired in September.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Brodacki served in the Air Force and then decided to become a police officer. The only town he applied to was Weston. He served as a patrol officer in Weston for 10 years and then was promoted to sergeant in 2009. He has established himself as a leading expert in computer forensics investigations.

He has an undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University in justice and law administration. He also has dual master’s degrees from the University of New Haven in public administration and computer forensics.

Brodacki will make a salary of $109,950.82 as captain. His previous salary as sergeant was $102,953. A difference between the two ranks is the ability to accrue overtime pay. As a member of the police union, a sergeant can earn police overtime. The captain is not a member of the union and has a fixed salary.

“Being a captain means I am an executive officer in the agency,” said Brodacki after the ceremony. “Chief Henion is kind of like the CEO while I’m more like COO. I’m handling more of the day-to-day operations and personnel things.”

Brodacki called the position very “detail-oriented” and said that much of his job will be to ensure that the department is adhering to all unfunded mandates and state requirements.

“My first duty on the job was to coordinate Taser training and Narcan training for our officers,” said Brodacki. “We’re doing it all in one day so we can streamline the process and maximize efficiency.”

Brodacki said all departments in the state, whether they are as small as Weston’s or as large as those in the biggest cities, have to comply with state standards.

“I’ll be helping ensure that we comport to the state mandates in terms of policy and procedures,” said Brodacki. “I’ll ensure that officers have the proper training and tools to be successful for this town.”

Brodacki said he has met with Capt. Richard Doyle of Easton and Capt. Mark O’Donnell of Redding to discuss the duties of the job and their experiences in the position.

“I think this is a necessary evolution for the town,” said Brodacki. “The surrounding towns have had captains for years. It’s a necessary support system for our officers.”

The commission is planning to fill Brodacki’s vacated sergeant position by promoting a current patrol officer. However, when the sergeant position is filled, the patrol officer position will remain unfilled, leaving the department with one fewer officer.

The department will now consist of nine patrol officers, one school resource officer, three sergeants, one detective, one captain, and one chief.