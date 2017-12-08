Weston dancer stars in Nutcracker

Visions of sparkling sugarplums will be coming to life at a production of The Nutcracker ballet by the Wilton Dance Studio on Dec. 17.

Weston High School junior Sofia Randazzo will be dancing the leading role of the Snow Queen in the ballet.

This full-scale production features more than 80 students and adults from seven area towns, with 10 dancers from Weston. The ballet will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 and 4:30 p.m. at Wilton High School’s Clune Center for the Performing Arts.

“We are delighted to bring this show to life every year, and it’s extra special this year to celebrate our 20th anniversary of the performance. Our dancers, who range in age from adorable 3-years-olds to elegant adults in the party scene, each carry a special bit of holiday magic with them because they’re part of the Nutcracker ballet tradition,” said Brenda Froehlich, creative director and owner of the Wilton Dance Studio.

Froehlich said she enjoys bringing new elements to the show, from costumes to choreography. “For our anniversary, a key element is sparkle. This year we’ve hand-applied thousands of Swarovski rhinestones to dresses and necklaces, to make them stand out even more in the stage lights,” she said.

She’s also increased the level of challenge for dancers by adding new choreography for the infamous battle scene between the Nutcracker and the Rat King. “We even imported giant mice masks from the U.K.,” Froelich said.

The Nutcracker ballet follows the traditional story of Clara and her Nutcracker prince from E.T.A. Hoffman’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Professional sets and costumes complete the high-quality production. The ballet is suitable for adults as well as children of all ages.

For tickets, call 203-544-9007 and leave a message, or order at wiltondance.com, click on “Nutcracker Performances,” and download and print the ticket order form. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the show.