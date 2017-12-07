With the 2017-18 season starting soon, the Weston High wrestling team is already looking to accomplish something a little down the road.

The Trojans will try to have some wrestlers not only qualify for but also place in the State Open. With experienced wrestlers in several weight groups, they will indeed have a shot.

“A lot of the middle weight classes we’re pretty solid in,” said head coach Mario Federici, now in his 10th season with the team. “A lot of guys took the off-season seriously and did lifting. It makes a difference when the season starts when they do that.”

Numbers are also good, as Weston has 28 on its roster. It should be able to fill all of the weight classes but must remain healthy.

At practice for more than a week now, the Trojans have some time left before their first official meet of the season next week. In the meantime, they have a scrimmage on Saturday against Westhill of Stamford, which could be a preview of what they can expect.

Weston did qualify a number of wrestlers for the post-season a year ago. Finishing with a 4-6 regular-season record, it later took ninth out of 12 teams at the South-West Conference championship.

It also competed in the state Class M tournament, taking 24th out of 30 teams.

The Trojans graduated a few key wrestlers since then, including former captain Mike Otworth. Competing at 195 pounds, he was fourth in the SWC and in Class M.

Classmate and captain Jack Braden competed at 145 pounds. Weston also graduated Christian Cuevas, who was fourth in the SWC at 152.

“Those guys are hard to replace,” said Federici.

Jackson Quist, who competed at 152 pounds, has also left. Leif Kronberg (170) is gone, as is Jackson Aguas (182).

A younger team this season, Weston will have three seniors, including captain Jake Cavicchia, who will compete at 138 pounds. Luke McNally also has varsity experience and will compete at 160.

Also a senior, Cam Fontana is a candidate for the 182-pound class.

From the junior class is captain Tony Fontana, who wrestled at 120 pounds last season. Seth Papay, who competed at 132 pounds last season, is also back.

Federici expects freshman Byron Pfeiffer to also see some varsity time. This season Weston also has a female wrestler, freshman Jade Daton, a candidate for one of the lighter weight groups.

The Trojans open the season on Wednesday, Dec. 13, when they visit Newtown.