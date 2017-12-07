Weston selectmen form legal review committee

The Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to appoint former selectman Dennis Tracey to head the newly formed Select Committee on Legal Review.

The selectmen briefly interviewed Tracey about the role of the committee and his opinions on the process at a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 4.

The committee will serve in an advisory role to the selectmen in their search for Weston’s town counsel. The town is currently represented by Cohen and Wolf, an area law firm with offices in Bridgeport and Westport.

The committee will send out requests for proposals (RFPs) to area law firms and select some for interviews.

Tracey, a three-term selectman who chose not to run in the recent election, is a veteran attorney with years of experience at Hogan Lovells, a New York City-based law firm.

This isn’t the first time Tracey will step in as a member of the legal review committee to hire town counsel.

“The first legal review committee was probably 10 years ago, and we’ve had another one since then,” said Tracey. “Each one has recommended that the town should solicit law firms to be considered for town counsel. It’s important to make sure the bidding process is open and transparent and that multiple law firms be invited.”

Tracey said this process is “useful” to ensure the town is getting “the best value and the best capabilities.”

In fiscal year 2016-17 Cohen and Wolf was budgeted a retainer expense of $97,500 and litigation expenses of $158,000. The current fiscal year retainer is also $97,500 with litigation expenses budgeted for $150,000.

According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, $60,100 of the allotted litigation expense of $158,000 was used in fiscal year 2016-17. Unspent funds were used to offset over-expenditures in other line items in the town budget.

In the current fiscal year, $80,528 of the allotted $150,000 litigation budget has been used so far.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding asked Tracey what characteristics he would look for in a firm that applied to be town counsel.

“The key to what this town needs is a firm with a variety of capabilities that include municipal law but are not limited to municipal law,” said Tracey. “We need counsel that is able to provide advice in a proactive way and make sure the town doesn’t take risks that it isn’t aware of.”

While the committee hasn’t been filled yet, Tracey recommended that four to five people join.

“I would suggest that a small committee be formed that consists of people who are knowledgeable about the town’s legal needs,” said Tracey. “I recommend they interview folks in town hall that often use town counsel.”

He recommended the committee be formed with at least one current member of the Board of Selectmen, Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, Land Use Director Tracy Kulikowski, and “possibly someone from Planning and Zoning or someone else that utilizes town counsel frequently.”

“I think it’s important to have one of you in this group,” Tracey said to the selectmen, “to actually sit in the interviews and personally observe.”

The last time the town reviewed town counsel, “about six or seven” law firms replied to the RFP, according to Tracey.

“I would expect a similar number because there isn’t an unlimited number of counselors who are capable of doing this,” said Tracey.

Selectman Stephan Grozinger, an attorney himself, ensured that the role of the committee was purely advisory.

“My hope would be that we have the choices laid out and what you think of each one of them,” said Grozinger. “Ultimately, the decision will be made at this table with a full understanding of what each law firm brings.”

Tracey agreed with Grozinger, adding that he thinks it would be useful for the board to have a recommendation from the committee, but to not limit the decision to just that.

“We’ll do it whatever way is most useful to you,” said Tracey.

The committee will be filled in the coming weeks while the process of searching for Weston’s town counsel is set to follow.