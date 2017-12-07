U.N. official to address key human rights this Sunday in Weston

Important national and international issues will be the focus of a Human Rights Day event with Andrew Gilmour, United Nations assistant secretary-general, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The program is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road in Weston. Admission is free and open to the public.

Event organizers said Sen. Richard Blumenthal has also been invited to speak on critical human rights questions facing the United States and the international community.

Some of the key issues expected to be addressed at the event include press freedom and its importance, the problem of human trafficking, the right to health care, and the right of people fleeing persecution to take shelter in another country as political refugees. Other topics that could be explored include the right to an education, women’s rights in places like Afghanistan, and the situation in Myanmar concerning the Rohingya people.

Before assuming his current position in the New York Office of the High Commissioner, Gilmour served as director for political, peacekeeping, humanitarian, and human rights affairs in the Executive Office of the U.N. Secretary-General. Since joining the United Nations in 1989, he has held a variety of positions both at U.N. headquarters and in the field, including in Afghanistan-Pakistan, Kosovo, the State of Palestine, and West Africa. In recent years, he has served as the secretary-general’s deputy special representative in Iraq and in South Sudan. He was also the representative for the secretary-general in Belgrade.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year, Human Rights Day kicks off a yearlong campaign to mark the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document, according to event organizers, that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. It is the most translated document in the world, available in more than 500 languages.

The event is organized by the United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut (UNASWCT). For more information, call Bill Hass, president of UNASWCT, at 203-454-7685.