Weston Boy Scouts hold holiday tree sale

From left, Griffin Hayden, Myles Shanley, Henry Hayden, Tomas May and Daniel Moskal are among the Boy Scouts from Weston Troop 788 selling Christmas trees and wreaths. — Nancy Kirwan Hayden photo

Weston Boy Scout Troop 788 is holding its annual holiday tree and wreath fund-raiser at the Onion Barn in Weston on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from Fraser, Balsam, Canaan, and Nordmann fir trees as well as a limited number of white pine trees, ranging from 5 to 15 feet tall, as well as wreaths from 12 to 36 inches.

All trees are sourced and fresh-cut in New England. Scouts can help load purchases or provide delivery and setup in stand for a fee of $10. Free delivery is available within Weston for seniors on any size tree and on trees over 11 feet tall for other residents. Complimentary hand-tied bows come with all wreaths.

Avoid the hassle of tree disposal while supporting the Weston Warm Up Fund. For an additional $35, trees may be picked up by Jan. 5 for the Emmanuel Church bonfire, which takes place on Jan. 6.

