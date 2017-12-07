Weston Boy Scouts hold holiday tree sale

Weston Boy Scout Troop 788 is holding its annual holiday tree and wreath fund-raiser at the Onion Barn in Weston on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from Fraser, Balsam, Canaan, and Nordmann fir trees as well as a limited number of white pine trees, ranging from 5 to 15 feet tall, as well as wreaths from 12 to 36 inches.

All trees are sourced and fresh-cut in New England. Scouts can help load purchases or provide delivery and setup in stand for a fee of $10. Free delivery is available within Weston for seniors on any size tree and on trees over 11 feet tall for other residents. Complimentary hand-tied bows come with all wreaths.

Avoid the hassle of tree disposal while supporting the Weston Warm Up Fund. For an additional $35, trees may be picked up by Jan. 5 for the Emmanuel Church bonfire, which takes place on Jan. 6.