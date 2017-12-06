Santa is coming to Weston for a Victorian Farmhouse Christmas

Enjoy an old-fashioned Victorian Farmhouse Christmas when Santa Claus visits the Coley House at the Weston Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Santa and his helper will be at the historical society’s 1841 farmhouse at 104 Weston Road from 2 to 4 p.m. The Coley House has been specially decorated by the Weston Garden Club to reflect Christmases of the past.

A photographer will be on hand to take pictures of children with Santa and his helper. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Photos with Santa are free. Donations to the historical society are welcomed.

A number of events at the Weston Historical Society are sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, Cohen and Wolf PC, and KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker.

For more information, or to arrange a special family or guided group tour of Coley House, call 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org/.