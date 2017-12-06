Weston choir director leads ‘Arise and Shine’ concert

The Diocesan Youth Choir Christmas Concert will be held at the Quick Center of Fairfield University on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

This will be the third Christmas concert for the youth choir formed by Bishop Frank J. Caggiano. It has become one of the most joyous and inspiring events of the year in the diocese, according to the organizers.

The 100-member youth choir, under the direction of Mary Bozzuti Higgins of Weston, will perform a challenging program of Christmas songs and chants from different ages and cultures.

The evening will include some Christmas concert favorites including Arise and Shine, Gaudete, Festival Sanctus and Siyahamba. The choir will also introduce some new music and surprises including Let There Be Peace on Earth and Calypso Lullaby featuring soloist, gospel singer, Adrienne Reedy.

Supporting the choir will be accompanist Clay Zambo, Dr. Jessica Raposo on flute, Dr. Ralph Kirmser on oboe, Nicholas Loafman on trumpet and Don O’Keefe on percussion.

Scripture readings will be done in between songs in Vietnamese, Ukrainian and Spanish.

The Diocesan Youth Choir recently recorded a Christmas Special for Shalom World Catholic Channel, to be aired around Christmastime.

Tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include a pre-concert reception with the bishop. Tickets may be ordered online at quickcenter.fairfield.edu or call the box office, 203-254-4010.