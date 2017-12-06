Reindeer arrive at Beardsley Zoo

A pair of reindeer are visiting the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport for the holiday season. Santa’s helpers Sam and Jacob arrived from the Far North and are settled into their new home, a temporary exhibit near the Victorian Greenhouse.

The yearling males will be zoo guests until New Year’s, with the possible exception of Christmas Eve. (Their brief departure on that evening would take place after the zoo closes for the evening, and they would be back in their enclosure on the morning of Dec. 26, when the zoo re-opens after Christmas.)

“Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is proud to welcome our reindeer guests. It’s been a long time since we’ve had reindeer at the zoo, so we encourage everyone to come visit them while they’re here,” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our guests to see these fascinating animals up close.”

Sponsors making the reindeer visit possible are People’s United Bank, Wheels Up, and Aquarion Water Co.