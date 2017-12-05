The Weston Forum

Hurlbutt Elementary’s preschool program is accepting applications

By Weston Forum on December 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Hurlbutt Elementary School’s Preschool Program in Weston will be accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year from now through Friday, Jan. 12.

To enroll a child in the program, applications may be found on the Weston Public School website, westonps.org, listed under Hurlbutt Elementary School, or in the main office at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

In order to participate in the program:

  • For the 3’s program, children must be 3 on or before Sept. 1, 2018.
  • For the 4’s program, children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2018.
  • Children must be toilet-trained.
  • Parents are expected to provide transportation.

An informational open house will be held at the preschool for those who have submitted applications on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Children will be able to explore the classrooms and parents will be able to learn about the program and ask questions of the staff.

Final decisions will be made by lottery if more students apply than there are slots available. For more information, contact Jodi Sacchetta at [email protected] or 203-291-2721.

Related posts:

  1. Weston boards narrow down space options
  2. Student pleads for flag to be raised at Weston elementary school
  3. Tennis fundraiser set for Hurlbutt playground
  4. Slideshow: Weston kicks off new school year

Tags: , ,

Previous Post WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule for Weston Next Post State comptroller projects $207.8-million deficit
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress