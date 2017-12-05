Hurlbutt Elementary’s preschool program is accepting applications

Hurlbutt Elementary School’s Preschool Program in Weston will be accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year from now through Friday, Jan. 12.

To enroll a child in the program, applications may be found on the Weston Public School website, westonps.org, listed under Hurlbutt Elementary School, or in the main office at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

In order to participate in the program:

For the 3’s program, children must be 3 on or before Sept. 1, 2018.

For the 4’s program, children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2018.

Children must be toilet-trained.

Parents are expected to provide transportation.

An informational open house will be held at the preschool for those who have submitted applications on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Children will be able to explore the classrooms and parents will be able to learn about the program and ask questions of the staff.

Final decisions will be made by lottery if more students apply than there are slots available. For more information, contact Jodi Sacchetta at [email protected] or 203-291-2721.