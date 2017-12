The Weston under-12 boys soccer team won its division during the playoffs the weekend of Nov. 11-12. Front row, from left, are Myles Shanley, Ryan Crowley, Tom Martin and Filip Baginski. Back row, from left, are Nick Possick, Matthew Cardona, Kane McMillian, Evan Weimken, Luka Navarasse, Tomas May, Matthew Mayer, Brendan Crowley, Colin Hayes and Emmet Arees.