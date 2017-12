Weston town budget review schedule

The following is a schedule of the town of Weston’s budget process for the 2018-19 fiscal year. All meetings take place in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall unless otherwise specified.

Monday, Nov. 20: Budget package/forms were sent to departments.

Monday, Dec. 18: Departments submit budget requests to town administrator/finance director. (Charter requires submission by Jan. 14 of each year)

Monday Jan. 8 – Friday Jan. 12: Departments meet with town administrator, finance director, first selectman to review budget requests.

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Department revisions to original requests are due.

Monday, Jan. 29: First selectman submits budget request to Board of Selectmen. (Charter requires by Feb. 10)

Thursday, Feb. 1: Board of Education transmits budget request to the Board of Selectmen. (Charter requires by Feb. 3)

Monday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Selectmen reviews first selectman’s budget request.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Selectmen reviews Board of Education budget request.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Selectmen reviews Board of Education budget request (if necessary) and continue review of Board of Selectmen’s request (if necessary). Board of Selectmen votes on and transmits first selectman’s and Board of Education budgets to Board of Finance. Board also nominates moderator for Annual Town Budget meeting. Regular Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

Monday, Feb. 26: Delivery of budget books to Board of Finance.

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Finance reviews first selectmen’s budget request.

Tuesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Finance reviews first selectmen’s budget request (if necessary).

Wednesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Finance reviews Board of Education budget request.

Thursday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Finance reviews Board of Education budget request (if necessary).

Thursday, March 15: Publishing of notice of public hearing on budget. (Charter requires 10 days prior to public hearing)

Tuesday, March 27, 8 p.m.: Board of Finance holds public hearing on budget request at Weston Middle School Library. (Charter requires at least two weeks prior to annual budget meeting)

Wednesday, March 28, 8 p.m.: Additional public hearing on budget request at Weston Middle School Library (if necessary).

Tuesday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.: Board of Finance budget deliberation meeting.

Thursday, April 12: Publishing and posting of notice of Annual Town Budget meeting. (Charter requires at least five days prior to meeting)

Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m.: Annual Town Budget meeting. Weston High School Auditorium.

Thursday, April 26: Proposed Referendum