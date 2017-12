The Weston Board of Selectmen has approved the following schedule for board meetings in 2018. All meetings will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Jan. 4 and Jan. 18

Feb. 1 and Feb. 15

March 1 and March 15

April 5 and April 19

May 3 and May 17

June 7 and June 21

July 5 and July 19

Aug. 2 and Aug. 16

Sept. 6 and Sept. 20

Oct. 4 and Oct. 18

Nov. 1 and Nov. 15

Dec. 6 and Dec. 20