Hanukah concert will light up Congregation Beth El

Hazzan Pavel Roytman is one of three cantors performing in a concert at Congregation Beth El.

A rare musical experience for families unfolds at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Congregation Beth El in Fairfield, when three renowned cantors headline Music Lights the Way!, a Hanukah concert for all generations.

The three cantors, all with professional performance experience, will be joined by the Beth El choir and a combined children’s chorus from Beth El and Congregation B’nai Torah in Trumbull.

Music Lights the Way! is produced by Hazzan Brian Baruch Shamash, Beth El Fairfield’s cantor and education director, who will perform alongside Hazzan Marina Shemesh and Hazzan Pavel Roytman. Also featured in the performance are Fairfield residents Rayhan Pasternak and Adrianne Povodator, both professional musicians and educators.

The concert will include Hanukah songs and an original and uplifting composition by Hazzan Shamash, Music Lights the Way.

The children’s chorus and Beth El choir will open and close the concert with sing-along selections to engage the audience.

Congregation Beth El is located at 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. Tickets include light refreshments: $36/front rows, $25/general seating, $18/seniors and students; child under age 13 receives a free ticket with an adult admission. Sponsorships are still available, and sponsors will be listed in the concert program. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, call 203-374-5544.

