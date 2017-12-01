The Weston Forum

Giant menorah lightings in Weston and area towns

By Weston Forum on December 1, 2017

There will be a giant menorah lighting in Weston and other area towns to honor Hanukah.

The Schneerson Center of Connecticut will be hosting community menorah lightings in four Fairfield County towns for the festival of Hanukah, which begins the evening of Dec. 12.

The public is invited to these lightings that will feature, live holiday music, doughnuts, latkes, dreidels and holiday giveaways.

The lightings are family events, geared to all ages, free and open to the community. Local dignitaries plan to attend to assist in lighting the menorah.

The area community menorah lighting celebrations start on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. outside Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk. A giant menorah lighting, co-sponsored by Beth Israel and Stew Leonard’s, will be led by Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht of Beth Israel and Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.

Rabbi Stone will also lead menorah lighting celebrations on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Weston Shopping Center in Weston, and on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Town Green and at 7:15 p.m. at Compo Acres Shopping Center in Westport.

For more information, call 203-635-4118 or visit SchneersonCenter.org.

