Holiday event benefits sexual assault center

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education’s 9th annual Gingerbread Houses and Cocktails for a Cause will be held at Rolling Hills Country Club Wilton on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 7-10 p.m. and at Hyatt Regency Greenwich on Monday, Dec. 11, from 7-10 p.m.

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate, along with wine and appetizers. Prizes, provided by Juliska will be awarded for creativity and gingerbread ingenuity.

Tickets for the event are $150, and all proceeds support the mission of The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education.

To register an individual or table of friends, visit thecenter-ct.org or call The Center at 203-348-9346.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available for this event.