The Weston Forum

Holiday event benefits sexual assault center

By Weston Forum on December 1, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Decorated gingerbread houses from a previous Cocktails for a Cause event.

Decorated gingerbread houses from a previous Cocktails for a Cause event.

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education’s 9th annual Gingerbread Houses and Cocktails for a Cause will be held at Rolling Hills Country Club Wilton on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 7-10 p.m. and at Hyatt Regency Greenwich on Monday, Dec. 11, from 7-10 p.m.

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate, along with wine and appetizers. Prizes, provided by Juliska will be awarded for creativity and gingerbread ingenuity.

Tickets for the event are $150, and all proceeds support the mission of The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education.

To register an individual or table of friends, visit thecenter-ct.org or call The Center at 203-348-9346.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available for this event.

Related posts:

  1. Broadway star Adam Pascal performs at Cobb’s Mill Inn
  2. Stories of local patriots at World War II exhibit in Weston
  3. Call for Artists: 2017 Birds and Their Habitat Art Exhibition and Sale
  4. Veterans invited to Weston Veterans Day celebration

Tags: ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: There’s no place like home especially in Bountiful Next Post Hanukah Chocolate Factory at Norfield Grange
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress