Emmanuel holds community Christmas celebration in Weston

By Weston Forum on November 30, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites the greater Weston and Westport area community to a “Good Ole-Fashioned Christmas Celebration” on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

There will be Christmas cheer galore featuring food, music, and fellowship for all ages.

At 7:30 there will be the lighting of a 14-foot Fraser fir tree outside on the flagstone patio.

All are welcome to participate in any of these New England Christmas traditions and modern favorites:

  • Children can take part in making Christmas ornaments in the Parish Hall.
  • Hot chocolate, cider and and other beverages will be served.
  • Local food vendors, including Jane’s Good Food, Local Meatball and the Milkcraft Truck will be on hand.
  • The Weston High School Chamber Singers will perform at 6:30, with a preview of their upcoming holiday concert.
  • S’mores will be toasted around the fire on the patio.
  • The Emmanuel Church Choir will lead Christmas carols.
  • Boy Scout Troop 788 will help erect and light the tree. They will also offer Christmas trees and wreaths for sale.

