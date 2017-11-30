Emmanuel holds community Christmas celebration in Weston

Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites the greater Weston and Westport area community to a “Good Ole-Fashioned Christmas Celebration” on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.
There will be Christmas cheer galore featuring food, music, and fellowship for all ages.
At 7:30 there will be the lighting of a 14-foot Fraser fir tree outside on the flagstone patio.
All are welcome to participate in any of these New England Christmas traditions and modern favorites:
- Children can take part in making Christmas ornaments in the Parish Hall.
- Hot chocolate, cider and and other beverages will be served.
- Local food vendors, including Jane’s Good Food, Local Meatball and the Milkcraft Truck will be on hand.
- The Weston High School Chamber Singers will perform at 6:30, with a preview of their upcoming holiday concert.
- S’mores will be toasted around the fire on the patio.
- The Emmanuel Church Choir will lead Christmas carols.
- Boy Scout Troop 788 will help erect and light the tree. They will also offer Christmas trees and wreaths for sale.