Emmanuel holds community Christmas celebration in Weston

Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites the greater Weston and Westport area community to a “Good Ole-Fashioned Christmas Celebration” on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

There will be Christmas cheer galore featuring food, music, and fellowship for all ages.

At 7:30 there will be the lighting of a 14-foot Fraser fir tree outside on the flagstone patio.

All are welcome to participate in any of these New England Christmas traditions and modern favorites: