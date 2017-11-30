Weston selectmen discuss initiatives

Weston’s Board of Selectmen met in a special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 18, to discuss possible initiatives for its upcoming two-year term.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding, Selectmen Brian Gordon and Stephan Grozinger, and Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz broke down 11 broad categories of goals for the town they would like to work on.

In a spreadsheet assembled by Luiz and Spaulding, each of the 11 broad categories was placed into three tiers.

Tier one indicated the category was something the selectmen “must do.” Tier two was something the selectmen “should do.” Tier three were categories the selectmen “could do” something about over the next two years.

The 11 categories were rated on a scale of difficulty. The hardest things to do were labeled “high difficulty,” followed by “medium difficulty” and “low difficulty.”

“I wanted us to move forward as a unifying board,” said Spaulding after the meeting. “We all started out with a kind of overarching vision about where we think the town could be heading in the future.”

Spaulding said the list of categories isn’t “definitive” and the selectmen want to go back to the citizens to discuss priorities. “These were observations where we thought we could find more efficiencies and ultimately help Weston realize its vision,” he said.

Categories

“Essential technology” and improvements were put in tier one as a “must do.” The selectmen concluded that improvements to essential technology would be of “low difficulty,” but said funding may be a challenge.

Some aspects of essential technology include new work-tracking software for town employees, revamping town social media platforms, and building a new website.

“The town website appears to be 10 years outdated and looks fairly static,” said Spaulding. “I think we can make it a place where we provide better information and showcase what our town has to offer.”

Marketing was another category labeled in tier one. The difficulty was placed as low to medium.

The construction and implementation of a “citizen survey” was lumped near marketing and was labeled as tier one with low difficulty.

Spaulding mentioned the formation of a Marketing Advisory Committee, a replacement of the now-defunct Strategic Planning Committee. He wants the committee to report directly to the selectmen.

Spaulding said the new committee would have specific goals from the selectmen with deliverable items instead of vague concepts. He floated the possibility of a citizen survey running through this committee.

Non-essential technology was labeled as tier three, something that isn’t mandatory, and was given high difficulty. Specific initiatives that would apply as non-essential technology include improving cell phone service throughout town and providing wi-fi throughout the downtown region.

Finance and budgetary efficiencies were labeled as tier one, with a medium difficulty.

Specific items in this category are the creation of a 10-year plan, the combination of education and town capital improvement projects to ensure that bonding schedules align, and potentially capitalizing on sharing services with other towns.

Also included was the launch of more thorough performance evaluations for town employees to lead to better evaluation of each line item in department budgets.

Spaulding said the evaluations could give quantifiable data that would suggest whether certain departments actually need specific budget requests.

Community building

Community building was listed as tier one with low to medium difficulty. The category includes items that one can physically point to as a way that Weston has improved.

Some of the items discussed included a dog park, events at the Onion Barn, closing Valley Forge Road on Sundays throughout the summer for cyclists and walkers, a mentorship program for at-risk high school students, and strengthening Lachat Town Farm.

Supporting local businesses was listed as tier two with high difficulty. Suggestions included high-speed fiber connections throughout Weston through an outside company as well as the potential construction of communal spaces for workers in town.

Sustainability was labeled as tier two with low to medium difficulty. Specific items include developing a hybrid car program for the town, using green energy whenever possible, discouraging the use of plastic bags, and establishing charging stations in town.

Improving transparency was listed in tier one with low difficulty. Initiatives include improving the audio recording quality of all recorded meetings, recording other meetings, such as those of the Board of Finance, and asking board chairs to attend a Freedom of Information Act seminar about meeting minutes.

The selectmen discussed actively recruiting females to join male-dominated boards and to adopt board member removal guidelines designed to keep board members engaged and not absent from an excessive number of meetings.

The final two categories were emergency management and a facilities strategic plan. Both were listed in tier one. Emergency management was rated low difficulty, while a facilities strategic plan was rated high difficulty.

The emergency management category includes re-examining the idea of block captains and encouraging homeowners to make their house numbers more visible from the street for emergency services.

The facilities strategic plan includes the relocation of the bus depot, library enhancements, a co-working flex space, an art center, and police department improvements.

“This meeting was very productive, and I’m a little curious about why something like this was never done in the past,” said Spaulding. “I think Brian, Stephan and myself had synergistic ideas that work together. It seems we’re concerned about similar things and we’re all interested in evolving the town in a similar way.”