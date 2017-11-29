Sunrise Rotary holds wine tasting gala

Sunrise Rotary is holding its 27th annual Wine Tasting Gala on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.

Cory D’Addario, proprietor Liquor Locker of Westport has selected more than 100 of her favorite wines, along with 15 craft brewed beers for this event. The wine choices run to the artisanals — beautiful, though often not well known labels, to“sustainable, organic, biodynamic, and fair trade” wines from smaller vineyards. Every label will be available for purchase at a case discount of 10%.

Sunrise Rotary supports 30 area and international non-profit organizations including Homes With Hope in Westport to Greater Bridgeport Literacy Volunteers to Tree of Life Orphanage in Haiti.

Tickets are available for the gala at the door, or online at westportsunriserotary.org/.

OnTheMarc Events will offer seasonal hors d’oeuvres, crudités, cheese and crackers to accompany the wines and beers.