Free: Woody Guthrie-inspired Hootenanny at Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Woody Guthrie-inspired hootenanny on Friday, Dec. 8, 7 to 9 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the theater. The admission-free event, open to the public by reservation, invites the audience to bring an instrument, sing along, or clap to the rhythms.

Leading the hootenanny will be David M. Lutken, who plays the title role in the Playhouse’s upcoming musical, “Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie,” a summer ‘17 off-Broadway hit. Other cast members will also be joining the informal, unamplified jam session.

All acoustic instruments are welcome, including the array used in “Woody Sez,” from guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, to dulcimer, harmonica and spoons. All skill levels are welcome.

During the hootenanny, the Playhouse will offer 20%-off tickets to “Woody Sez,” running Jan 9-20. The discount will be available only on Friday evening, Dec. 8; in-person purchases only. Ticket discounts are not valid on previously purchased tickets and are subject to availability.

Snacks and beverages, including wine and beer, will be available for purchase at the hootenanny.

For reservations to the admission-free hootenanny, contact [email protected] or call 203-227-4177.