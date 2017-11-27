Call for blankets and holiday bedtime bags

Men, women and children from low-income families in the community will be provided with gifts from Bridgeport Rescue Mission’s holiday distribution at their Main Campus and Mobile Kitchens in mid-December.

The Mission is asking the public to donate blankets and bedtime bags through Dec. 16. “Bedtime bags” are distributed to children and are filled with a book, stuffed animal, a washcloth and soap, and a toothbrush and toothpaste. Donations may be dropped off at the Donation Center at 1069 Connecticut Ave., Bridgeport.

“We’re grateful to all the Mission friends who will join together to bring Christmas joy to struggling families here in coastal Fairfield County,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox.

For questions regarding blanket and bedtime bag donations contact Patti Law at 203-333-4087, ext. 118 or [email protected]

For more information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.