The Weston under-15 girls soccer team finished first in its division following the playoffs the weekend of Nov. 11-12 to cap off an outstanding season that also included a Connecticut Cup championship. Back row, from left, are coach Gustavo Reaes, Isabella D’Aquino, Katherine Tunney, Taylor Werner, Carly Seigel, Aiden Kreitler, Shea Greene, Lauren Bigin, Abby Cohen, Emily Ryan, Chloe Gagnier and Sydney Cobrin. Middle row, from left, are Hailey Brooks, Delfina Bara, Leia Pinals, Lianne Saussy, Kelly O’Carmody, Emily Melito, Jordyn Greeley and Olivia Zwack. In front is Abby Miles.

