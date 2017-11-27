Support group for parents of children with behavioral issues

Are you stressed about the upcoming holidays? Do you worry about needing to hide or explain your child’s behavior to extended family and friends? Does the break in routine and hectic time cause behavioral changes in your child?

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. Parents come from Weston, Redding, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area. The next meetings are Monday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Dec. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected]