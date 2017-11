The wild turkey, shown above, isn’t being brined or in the process of becoming turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.

He was rescued by Christine Peyreigne of Christine’s Critters and is getting a soak in her bathtub because he cracked his toenail and his foot was hurting. When he is better, he will be going to a petting zoo or a suitable forever home.

Christine’s Critters is a Weston based non-profit organization specializing in the rescue of raptors and other wild birds.