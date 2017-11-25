Inspiring cellist is focus of Y’s Women

Noted cellist Jacqueline du Pré will be the focus of a presentation by Bob Fatherly at a meeting of the Y’s Women of estport and Weston on Monday, Nov. 27. The event will be held at Temple Israel on Coleytown Road in Westport, beginning at 10:15 a.m. with coffee and conversation.

The presentation will consist of a film about Jacqueline du Pré, who during her prime was recognized as one of the world’s leading cellists and a role model for many young musicians. Her playing was characterized by an unusual mixture of elegance, ferocity and flawless technique.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, du Pré and her husband, conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, were admired for their energy, musicality and youthful glamour. However, by the mid 70s, du Pré’s multiple sclerosis rendered her virtually paralyzed. From that point on, she put all her energies into two major activities — teaching, whenever possible, and working for MS research.

To raise funds, The National MS Society, in tandem with the Jacqueline du Pré Research Fund, presented several concerts at Carnegie Hall. Among the participants were violinist Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Eugene Istomin.

In 1981, du Pré’s story became the subject of a Broadway play, Duet for One, which starred Anne Bancroft and Max von Sydow. She died in London in 1987 at 42 years of age.

The Y’s Women, founded in 1992, serves active and involved working and retired women in Fairfield County, and has a membership of more than 400 members. To learn more, visit the website at yswomen.org. The Y’s Women welcomes new members. For membership details, contact Doris Levinson at [email protected].