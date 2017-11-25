Weston Women’s Club holds holiday luncheon

The Women’s Club of Weston will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 5, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Bernard’s in Ridgefield.

The luncheon kicks off with a half hour “meet and greet” reception, cash bar available. There also will be drawings for gifts, including wine, fashion, and home accessories.

Attendees are asked to bring a new toiletry item or a non-perishable food item for the club’s annual Weston Food Pantry Drive. Luncheon fee is $39.

For more information about this event and to make reservations, call Val Peroni, 203-221-0558.