Weston Women’s Club holds holiday luncheon

The Women’s Club of Weston will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 5, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Bernard’s in Ridgefield.  

The luncheon kicks off with a half hour “meet and greet” reception, cash bar available.  There also will be drawings for gifts, including wine, fashion, and home accessories.

Attendees are asked to bring a new toiletry item or a non-perishable food item for the club’s annual Weston Food Pantry Drive. Luncheon fee is $39.

For more information about this event and to make reservations, call Val Peroni, 203-221-0558.

