The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive is coming to Weston.

The mission of the program is to collect new, unwrapped toys, and distribute those toys as gifts to less fortunate children for the holidays. Last year Weston residents donated over 750 toys.

Toys can be dropped off now through Dec. 15 at the Weston Police Department and Lang’s Pharmacy of Weston.

To host a drop off location or for further information, call Detective Chris Powers at 203-222-2639.