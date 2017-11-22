The Weston Forum

Center for Sexual Assault holds winter fund-raiser

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education will hold their 9th annual Gingerbread Houses and Cocktails for a Cause at Rolling Hills Country Club Wilton on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 7-10 p.m. and at Hyatt Regency Greenwich on Monday, Dec. 11, from 7-10 p.m.

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate, along with wine and appetizers. Prizes, provided by Juliska will be awarded for creativity and gingerbread ingenuity.  

Tickets for the event are $150, and all proceeds support the mission of The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education.

To register an individual or table of friends, visit thecenter-ct.org or call The Center at 203-348-9346.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available for this event.

Serving Lower Fairfield County since 1979, The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education provides free, 24-hour confidential help to women, men and children who have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, it provides age-appropriate prevention education for children ages 4-18, college students, and the community at large. The Center supports the eight towns in Lower Fairfield County: Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Last year The Center provided crisis counseling to 541 people and prevention education to more than 20,000 children and adults. For more information about the Gingerbread Houses and Cocktails for a Cause event, call The Center at 203-348-9346 or visit thecenter-ct.org

Decorated gingerbread houses from 2016 Gingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause

