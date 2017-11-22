The Weston Forum

Weston police focus on seatbelt enforcement over the holidays

By Gregory Menti on November 22, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

There will be active seatbelt enforcement over the holiday season.

There will be active seatbelt enforcement over the holiday season.

Weston police are launching a “click-it or ticket” campaign to coincide with the holiday season, according to Weston police Chief Edward Henion.

Henion said Weston police will be actively enforcing seat belt laws from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, 90.3% of people in cars were using their seat belts around the holiday season last year. Henion said the goal is for that number to increase even further this year.

Weston police are cooperating with a statewide program and will be patrolling roads and issuing citations for those who are unbuckled.

Related posts:

  1. News Alert: Police seek suspect in Weston home invasion
  2. One-car accident in Weston sends driver to hospital
  3. Two plans for Weston Police Station renovation
  4. Weston’s SRO is ready to go

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Three Weston boys earn Eagle Scout rank Next Post New Weston Board of Selectmen approves $15k to hire solar energy consultant
About author
Gregory Menti

Gregory Menti


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress