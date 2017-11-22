Weston police focus on seatbelt enforcement over the holidays

Weston police are launching a “click-it or ticket” campaign to coincide with the holiday season, according to Weston police Chief Edward Henion.

Henion said Weston police will be actively enforcing seat belt laws from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, 90.3% of people in cars were using their seat belts around the holiday season last year. Henion said the goal is for that number to increase even further this year.

Weston police are cooperating with a statewide program and will be patrolling roads and issuing citations for those who are unbuckled.