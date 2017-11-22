Three Weston boys earn Eagle Scout rank

Three Boy Scouts from Weston Troop 788 have achieved the rank of Eagle.

A Court of Honor ceremony was held for Boy Scouts Christian D’Alessio, John Sears and Zach Yung on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Norfield Congregational Church. Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel was at the ceremony and presented each Eagle Scout with a proclamation.

The rank of Eagle Scout is Boy Scouting’s highest achievement and requires years of dedication and hard work.

Eagle Scouts must earn a total of 21 merit badges that focus on leadership, service and outdoor skills.

Subjects of the merit badges including personal fitness, first aid, emergency preparedness, environmental science, camping, cooking, and citizenship.

Eagle Scouts must also complete an approved project of their design benefiting the community.

In addition, they must serve in various leadership roles within the troop throughout their scouting career and perform community service.

As these are challenging goals to attain, only 5% of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle.

Eagle projects

Christian D’Alessio, a junior at Weston High School, focused his Eagle Scout project on the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Crow Hill Preserve.

He planted 100 new blue spruce trees and installed protective 10-foot deer fencing to create a young forest habitat for the animals in the preserve, including many birds, bobcats, weasels, New England cottontail rabbits, toads, and snakes.

John Sears, also a junior, restored a number of fences for his Eagle Scout project. He built and painted 100 feet of fence around the Norfield Church Parsonage Auxiliary in the Weston Historical District.

In addition, he restored a number of classic New England farm fences at the gateway to the town of Weston at the intersection of Norfield and Weston roads.

John is the third generation of Boy Scouts in his family, following his grandfather Robert Sears (Eagle Scout) and father Jeff Sears (Life Scout).

Zach Yung, a Weston high School senior, made a number of improvements at the James J. Curiale School in Bridgeport for his Eagle Scout project.

Because the school building is set back from the street and did not have prominent signage, Zach created a school sign from scratch. The sign now very visibly marks the school’s location. Zach also painted the school’s foyer.

Boy Scouts admits boys in sixth grade and up. Boys may join at any time, but Eagle requirements must be completed before they turn 18. Families interested in Weston Boy Scouts or Cub Scouts can get more information at westontroop788.org.