Judge respects the perception of justice

In a recent talk with the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston, Federal Trial Court Judge Stefan Underhill said the perception of justice is essential. “Not just getting it right, but also being seen getting it right. I want all parties to have confidence that the court is caring, careful and considerate,” he said.

To convey his message, the judge shakes the hand of every attorney once a verdict is rendered. He said this tells all the parties that a conflict has been resolved (albeit one side is disappointed), that everyone has been treated fairly and with respect, and that the judge respects what each attorney has done for his client.

Underhill also shakes hands with defendants. He started this practice a few years ago when a defendant he sentenced to a long term stuck out his hand. The marshals jumped. But Underhill shook the man’s hand anyway. He said he receives letters from prisoners saying, “Thank you for treating me with respect, no one’s done that before.”

Underhill was introduced by Y’s Man and retired judge, Alan Nevas, who said the judge was appointed to the court in 1999, and was the only judge who didn’t seek the job, “the job sought him.”

While lawyers chase clients, as a judge, Underhill said, “things come to me.”

At any one time, Underhill has 275 civil cases and 30 to 35 criminal cases. “My function is to listen to others.”

He said he resolves about 95% of the civil cases and 97% of the criminal cases before trial — a good thing, he said, because the court is not staffed to send every case go to trial.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts once said, “Judges call balls and strikes.” Underhill responded, “Perhaps in the Supreme Court. But I’m more like a basketball referee making sure the game is being played fairly and keeps moving.”

He said he’s not a boxing referee who decides the outcome of a case. “Judges deliver justice, they don’t decide many cases. Juries do,” he said. “I have to depend on the competency and fairness of the players — lawyers mostly, clients occasionally.”

Underhill spoke of the importance of discretion, particularly when weighed against both rules and the idea of justice. Enforcing any rule too strictly can lead to injustice, as can the improper exercise of discretion. He said the lower you go in the criminal justice system, the greater the individual discretion. Police officers determine what to charge someone with, the prosecutor decides what sentence to seek.

He cited a personal example. He was recently cited for making an illegal U-turn. “The policeman had a ton of discretion. He could have issued a warning, or ‘ramped it up’ and looked for that broken tail light,” he said. Underhill was fortunate, he said, and received only a warning.

The judge closed on what is becoming an increasingly important topic — drug related recidivism. About nine years ago he got concerned about ex-felons who were still addicts. Too often they fell back, violated their supervised release, and were returned to prison.

Underhill helped create Support Court, a voluntary minimum one-year program designed to help drug and alcohol abusers find the trigger and eliminate it. The program also helps them find housing and employment, and return them to their families.

“Altogether a win-win, and a chance for them to see that the system does care,” the judge said.