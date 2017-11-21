Weston artist on display at Wilton gallery

Weston artist Bobbi Eike Mullen will present a body of fine art paintings at the Rockwell Gallery, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The exhibit, titled Farm, will be on display from Dec. 3, through March 1.

An accomplished painter, Mullen has exhibited extensively and received many awards. She is also an innovative instructor, teaching on Wednesday mornings at the Georgetown Cultural Center, sharing her knowledge and skills with her students.

From May through October, she teaches plein air watercolor on Sundays with the U.S. National Park Service at Weir Farm NHS, promoting the Take Part in Art program. She is a member of the Rowayton Arts Center, and Connecticut Women Artists.

Visual selections for Farm reflect Mullen’s love of the New England landscape. Many new works will be included. “The dignity of the practical barn, colorful surrounding fields, soft light, bold shapes, and changing seasons have repeatedly been my focus,” Mullen said.

An opening reception to which the public is invited is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Rockwell Art and Framing Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 to 5.