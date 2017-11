The Weston Garden Club is holding its annual wreath decorating event on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Norfield Grange on Good Hill Road.

There will be wine and cheese, as well as decorations such as ribbons and cones, for the wreaths. Cost for the class and wreath is $45.

Space is limited, so call 202-939-2231 and leave a message to reserve a space.