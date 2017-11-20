A fourth upset remained out of reach for the Weston High girls soccer team in the state Class M tournament.

The 19th-seeded Trojans had defeated higher-ranked opponents in each of the first three rounds of the competition. Their run through the came to an end in the semifinals against a tough 3-2 loss to eventual champ Granby on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Naugatuck High.

The opening ten minutes looked promising for the Trojans. Their possession style kept the ball from Granby and presented a few scoring chances, but eventually it started to exert offensive pressure through its strong forwards.

Eventually a long through-ball put goalie Jayln Ferguson in a difficult spot and she could not stop the shot. Ferguson, who was called into duty when starting keeper Bridget Angus suffered a head injury at practice the day before, played a tremendous game throughout and made some spectacular saves even though the half ended 1-0.

The Bears had a trick up their sleeve for the opening moments of the second half and it changed the game entirely. Running a set play from the face off, they got the ball into the corner and cut it back for a point blank shot that made it 2-0 only seconds after the break. Weston played shell shocked and tentative and soon it was 3-0.

Coach Gustavo Reaes re-shuffled his lineup and it inserted some life into his despondent team. Responding to the challenge, Weston started finding some opportunities that eventually resulted in a rifle shot from distance from Nathalie Haythorne.

That goal further fanned the spark, and Weston attacked with fire for the remaining 20 minutes. Earning a corner kick, Sadie Rudolph served up a ball that Sloan Karpen headed home making it 3-2. The comeback was on. Weston created a few more chances and ran themselves into the turf, but could not quite find a final equalizing goal.

The girls left the field in tears thinking about what could have been, but with pride in the season’s accomplishments. The team reached the semifinals of both the South-West Conference and Class M to finish at 12-8-2 overall.

It loses seven seniors, including captains Petra Friden and Grace Toner, but a whole host of underclassmen gained valuable experience. The core of the team will return including all four forwards and the entire midfield will be welcoming an accomplished entering freshman class just off its own Connecticut Cup victory.