Division winners

The Weston under-12 girls soccer team finished first in its division following the playoffs the weekend of Nov. 11-12. Front row, from left, Alyssa Pignatoro, Molly Gordon, Kayla Schiffer, Sarah Zwack, Lola Milliman, Clarisse Braun and Amy Kaddis. Back row, from left, are coach Katherine Lombardi, Avery Kreitler, Campbell Clemens, Nicole Bartlett, Tilly Blake, Samantha Muller and Reagan Thomas.