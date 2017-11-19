About Town: Finance

Now that the dust has settled on our local election, it gives me a good feeling that the incumbent members of the Board of Finance who were up for re-election will continue serving in that role. I say that with the utmost respect for the candidates who were not elected, of course. I hope there will be new opportunities in the future for them to apply their impressive credentials for public service to Weston.

But when it comes to municipal finances, Weston is ahead of the game in that our board members have already developed the ability to work together in a synergistic manner.

I’ve made a point of attending meetings of that board in recent years. Partly because I enjoy seeing the sharp volunteers who have been elected to that group in action. And partly because constraints on available funding have often provided drama.

In recent years, at least, it has been common practice for the Board of Education and the Police Commission to appear before the finance board, and provide input. This is a very worthwhile practice that has been working well, in my opinion.

It’s also good news that the finance board’s meetings during the annual budget process, at which the education and town budgets are reviewed, are televised on Town TV Channel 79.

At that board’s meeting last week, concern was expressed regarding overages that are estimated for special education. That item in the budget tends to be somewhat unpredictable. But roughly speaking, students in need of these services probably average something like four to five times as much to educate as other children.

If 80% of the town budget each year is for education, perhaps 15% of that 80% is for special ed. The education of each such student may cost more than $90,000 annually prior to any reimbursements kicking in.

All told, this was a very interesting meeting. Our finance board is very aware that the long overdue state budget which finally passed in Hartford recently might already be out of balance.

Cuts

While that state budget included significant reductions for various services, how long should we expect it, four months late in the first place, to be able to stay out of red ink?

That is a good question. Both OPM and OFA were originally due to report to the legislature around now on how finances are going in Connecticut. But as mentioned in an earlier column, Section 333 of the budget’s “Implementer” bill did away with that requirement for this year.

One of the unkindest cuts of all was to CT-N. How to find out what’s up in Hartford without their services? Will what’s left just be dry, after-the-fact research on the CGA website? Fortunately, at a news conference last week, legislative leaders assured everyone that on Nov. 14 and 15, when both Senate and House will have met in the continuing special session, cameras would roll.

