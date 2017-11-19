Editorial: Watergate effect

Weston Democrats are to be commended for a decisive victory in the municipal election. They mounted a solid grassroots campaign sparked by a large number of enthusiastic volunteers, including a video endorsement from entertainer James Naughton.

Democrats dominated the ballot box in Weston, with candidates taking every seat they ran for and ousting some popular Republican incumbents along the way.

These results are in stark contrast to two years ago. In 2015, Weston Republicans won every seat they possibly could, resulting in a change of leadership on a number of town boards and commissions.

But this was the year of the Democrats. They were asleep in 2015, but now they are awake.

The Democratic Party’s victory was not just a raging microburst in Weston. Democrats took the state by storm, too, seizing control of the top office in 14 other municipalities. In Ridgefield and other towns, where there was no race at the top, Democrats won just about every seat they could there too.

Democrats also won big across the country, taking the governor’s race in Virginia by a wide margin, and getting substantial victories in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Georgia, and other states as well.

There’s no doubt that a major factor spurring get-out-the-vote efforts by Democrats is backlash at Republican President Donald Trump and the presidential election.

This gives me a strong sense of déjà vu.

I vividly recall the fallout of the Watergate scandal, when illegal activities in the Republican-controlled White House resulted in President Nixon’s resignation. His actions left the nation stunned and shamed.

Republicans suffered greatly for Nixon’s transgressions and the Party lost a lot of political offices in subsequent elections. Democrats gained 49 seats in the House of Representatives and five seats in the Senate. Two years later, Democrats took the presidency. But those victories were ultimately short-lived.

Fast forward to the 2016 presidential election. Bernie Sanders aggressively campaigned against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nod. Clinton ultimately prevailed, but it was a divisive victory and the fallout certainly didn’t help Clinton in her failed presidential bid.

If the Democrats are going to capitalize in the next election, they need to remember the lessons learned from the 2017 municipal election:

Continue to mount grassroot campaigns, and keep engaging the youth.

Be an active part of the political process. Go to meetings.

No more divide and conquer. Stop political infighting and unite behind one solid candidate.

And one more thing, VOTE!