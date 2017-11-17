Sacred Heart University to host panel discussion on CT’s future

The Institute for Public Policy at Sacred Heart University presents “Connecticut at the Crossroads: A Conversation about the State’s Present and Future,” featuring state senators and representatives as panelists on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., at The Forum at the Frank and Marisa Business & Communications Center, Sacred Heart University, 5401 Park Avenue, Fairfield.

Panelists will include State Sen. Toni Boucher, R-26, State Rep. Laura Devlin, R-134, State Sen. Bob Duff, D-25, State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-28, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-132, State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, D-133 and State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-129. The panel will be moderated by Lesley DeNardis, director of SHU’s Master of Public Administration program and the Institute for Public Policy.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit sacredheart.edu.