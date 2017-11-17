Weston sculptor inducted into Silvermine Guild

Jesse Nusbaum of Weston, a bronze sculptor known for creating realistic animals, was recently inducted into the Silvermine Guild of Artists. After two levels of juried evaluations, Nusbaum joins a distinguished group of 300 professional artists from the Northeast who work in a wide array of media and are represented in prestigious museums, and private and corporate collections.

Nusbaum was selected to become a guild member based on five sculptures submitted for review: an African elephant, African rhino, English bulldog, German shepherd, and a Spanish fighting bull.

Criteria for new members of the Silvermine Guild of Artists include excellence of technique; cultural or social relevance, clarity and continuity of style, and professional accomplishment. They work in varied media, including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpting and mixed media. These artists have exhibited their work regionally and nationally, and some have exhibited internationally.

“My sculptures begin with a three-dimensional vision, an internal blueprint that stays with me throughout the creative process,” said Nusbaum. “Although my hands are the tools, 90% of the work comes from my mind. Detail is very important in my work. Intense detail encourages a closer and more in-depth look into my pieces. Hopefully, my sculptures captivate the audience and evoke a sense of emotion and inspiration.”

As a guild member, Nusbaum becomes part of a group of dedicated, professional artists who have similar goals and concerns to share information and to support their peers. In addition, guild members can show their artwork in Silvermine’s professionally run galleries with a reputation for excellence. Silvermine’s show roster includes juried shows, guild group shows and outside curated shows.

The Silvermine Guild of Artists new member show is scheduled for Jan. 7 through Feb. 4, when other members and the general public will have the opportunity to view and purchase artwork as well as listen to various artists talk about their work and process.

Nusbaum’s work has been featured in numerous exhibition venues in the tri-state area, including Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan; Greenwich Art Society in Greenwich; Mamaroneck Artist Guild in Mamaroneck, N.Y.; Stamford Art Association in Stamford; Martin Art Gallery in Allentown, Pa.; Limner Gallery in Hudson, N.Y.; Ridgefield Guild of Artists in Ridgefield, Conn.; and online with AreaArtist.com, of which he is a member.

His work is on view at the University of Connecticut and in several private collections. In 2015 and 2017, he was invited to have work featured at Art Basel in Miami, Fla. In addition to pursuing sculpture, Nusbaum mentors and teaches drawing, painting and sculpting to public school students in Fairfield County. He also conducts private lessons to people of all ages at his studio in Weston. Nusbaum earned a studio art degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. For more information on Nusbaum, visit JesseNusbaum.com.

Formed in 1922 and incorporated in 1924, the Silvermine Arts Center’s history reaches back to the early 1900s. Originating from famed sculptor Solon Borglum’s critique group, the Knockers Club, the Silvermine Guild of Artists has been a hub for some of the most talented artists in the Northeast. Since that time, guild membership has grown and has included such renowned artists as Abe Ajay, James Daugherty, Carlus Dyer, James Flora, Robert Kaupelis, Alice Neel, Gabor Peterdi, Charles Reiffel and honorary member Faith Ringgold.