Weston police officer promoted to captain

Weston police Sgt. Matthew Brodacki will now be known as Capt. Brodacki.

The Weston Police Commission recently created a captain’s rank within the department, and Brodacki is the first to be named to it.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony for Capt. Brodacki on Friday, Dec. 1, at noon at Weston Town Hall.

Bill Brady, chairman of the Weston Police Commission, said the new captain’s rank was years in the planning. The captain will act as second in command behind the police chief. “This gives us a command staff. We never had a true administrator in the department other than the chief,” he said.

The captain is a non-union position and will report to the police chief and assist with administrative work and department management. “This will allow us to work on updating the police policies and procedures and bring the department up to speed,” Brady said.

Brodacki will make a salary of $109,950.82 as captain. His previous salary as sergeant was $102,953. A difference between the two ranks is the ability to accrue overtime pay. As a member if the police union, a sergeant can earn police overtime. The captain has a fixed salary.

The commission is planning to fill Brodacki’s vacated sergeant position by promoting a current patrol officer. However, when the sergeant position is filled, the patrol officer position will remain unfilled, leaving the department with one fewer officer.

The department will now consist of nine patrol officers, one school resource officer, three sergeants, one detective, one captain, and one chief.

In 2013, the department added a 10th patrol officer at the request of then police Chief John Troxell, who said an additional patrol officer was needed to handle the town’s call volume. He said the 10th officer would also save the department overtime money by having an additional officer available to fill in at straight time when another officer was out or there was a vacancy. With the captain’s position in place, the 10th officer position will not be filled, according to Brady.

Bright light

In February, Brodacki was named interim police chief when Troxell announced his retirement. He supervised the department until Chief John Henion was hired in September.

Brady called Brodacki “one of the bright lights” in the Weston Police Department and praised him for his work. “Matt is very responsive. When he took responsibility of the interim chief position, he did a wonderful job.”

Born and raised in Connecticut, Brodacki served in the Air Force and then decided to become a police officer. The only town he applied to was Weston. He served as a patrol officer in Weston for 10 years and then was promoted to sergeant in 2009. He has established himself as a leading expert in computer forensics investigations.

He has an undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University in justice and law administration. He also has dual master’s degrees from the University of New Haven in public administration and computer forensics.